Man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Saunders Street

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An unidentified man is killed in an overnight accident in central Laredo.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the accident happened on Monday night at around 11:30 p.m. at the 1000 block of Saunders right in front of Autozone.

Authorities say a blue Mustang collided into a man who appeared to be in his 50s.

The driver stopped to render aid and did not show any signs of intoxication.

The pedestrian is listed as a john doe; he did not have any identification on him during the time of the incident.

Laredo Police are investigating the case

