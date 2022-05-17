Man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Saunders Street
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An unidentified man is killed in an overnight accident in central Laredo.
According to the Laredo Fire Department, the accident happened on Monday night at around 11:30 p.m. at the 1000 block of Saunders right in front of Autozone.
Authorities say a blue Mustang collided into a man who appeared to be in his 50s.
The driver stopped to render aid and did not show any signs of intoxication.
The pedestrian is listed as a john doe; he did not have any identification on him during the time of the incident.
Laredo Police are investigating the case
