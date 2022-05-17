Man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Saunders Street

Shop Local
Man killed in accident on Saunders(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An unidentified man is killed in an overnight accident in central Laredo.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the accident happened on Monday night at around 11:30 p.m. at the 1000 block of Saunders right in front of Autozone.

Authorities say a blue Mustang collided into a man who appeared to be in his 50s.

The driver stopped to render aid and did not show any signs of intoxication.

The pedestrian is listed as a john doe; he did not have any identification on him during the time of the incident.

Laredo Police are investigating the case

Temperatures Far Above Average This Week
