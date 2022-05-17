Man wanted for assaulting peace officer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man wanted for assaulting a peace officer.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 46-year-old Julio Cesar Martinez.

He is five feet, seven inches, 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address was the 1100 block of North Ejido.

If you have any questions regarding his whereabouts you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward of $1,000.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.