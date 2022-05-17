Mayor Saenz speaks on hiring consulting firm to help address medical needs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Tuesday night, May 16, the company Healthcare Management Associates was hired to provide consulting services to help the city of Laredo and Webb County attract medical professionals.

On Wednesday, May 17, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz says he’s looking forward to what the consultants will find. As mentioned on Tuesday night, the total fee for the services could range over $200,000. However, Mayor Saenz hopes Webb County can cover half of those expenses and the city will cover the other half.

Mayor Saenz told the consultants that many people in our city cross into Mexico for medical services they cannot find here. “A good number of our people do cross into Nuevo Laredo and they are serviced medically. When I say medically, it’s with doctors and dentists. Maybe they [consultants] will speak to them as well and we can incorporate some binational formula in some sort, where more people can have more access to medical services, but also at a very affordable price.”

City council will meet at a later date to discuss funding for the firm.

