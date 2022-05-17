Outside workers more prone to heat exhaustion

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The dog days of summer might still be months away, but the heat is on in south Texas.

Health officials warn that the extreme weather conditions should be taken seriously otherwise it can lead to heat-related illnesses.

During the triple digit heat, health officials advise residents to wear light clothing and sunblock, drink plenty of water and stay in shaded areas for as much as possible.

While beating the heat might be easy for many, it can be harder for those who work outside.

Local carpenter Francisco Ambrosio says they find ways to take frequent breaks to avoid falling ill to heat exhaustion.

“In the morning it’s cooler and then by afternoon it gets unbearably hot where we have to come down from the roof and take a break in the shade so that nothing happens to us so that we’re taking care of ourselves.”

Now some of the most common symptoms of heat stroke are fatigue, confusion, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting and headaches.

If you or someone you know is showing these kinds of symptoms after being in the heat, immediately contact a doctor.

For more tips on how to beat the heat, click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.