Search continues for escaped Texas inmate

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Law enforcement officers from all over the State of Texas continue to search for an inmate who escaped last Thursday in east Texas.

Authorities believe 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez is within the search perimeter, but there have been no confirmed sightings of him for the past four days.

Lopez is serving a life sentence in Gatesville for capital murder and attempted capital murder.

He killed a man with a pick-axe and tried to kill a Webb County Deputy in 2004.

Authorities say Lopez stabbed the driver of the transport bus and eventually took control of the vehicle and crashed it a short time later.

He then ran from the scene and fled into a wooded area.

More than 300 law enforcement officers from several agencies have been working around the clock to try and find Lopez.

Robert Hurst with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice says, “He’s done this in the past, where he has escaped and hid low to try and avoid law enforcement, so we’re a little familiar with his method of operation.”

The FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service are also on the scene to assist in the search.

