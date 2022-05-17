Tied the Record High for May 17

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Desert air above is bringing unusually hot May weather to much of Texas, including our part of the state. Today’s high of 106F ties the record for a May 17, first set in 1995. The average high this time of the year is 94. A shallow layer of humid gulf air will return tonight, only to be mixed in with desert air Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures and low humidity. The desert influence will be most pronounced during Friday with temperatures above 105F.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.