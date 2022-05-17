UISD goes over safety protocols

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As we approach the end of the school year, one local school district is being proactive when it comes to student safety.

On Tuesday, the United Independent School District held its second “Safety and Security” meeting of the year.

From federal to the state level, entities spoke about how they can continue to keep their students safe in the classrooms.

From DPS to a hazmat team, many of these entities gathered with UISD officials to go over different protocols and how to respond to certain scenarios.

Officials went over how to respond in the event of a tornado or not having water at the schools.

Gloria Rendon with UISD says there are about 20 topics that are talked about during these meetings.

Rendon says, “It’s very detailed very specific and it addresses the procedures that we have in place for the district as to who is in charge, what to expect, and some type of organization that we would have if should an event ever occur in one of our schools.”

Rendon says at these meetings they revisit details with other entities’ input.

Once completed, it will be handed over to the board of trustees for approval.

When the school board approves these suggestions, they will be presented to the school safety center.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.