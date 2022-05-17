Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Update on Plantation East Drive extension project

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo city project that has been in the works for close to 16 years is near completion.

The Plantation East Drive extension project consists of an 8-inch concrete road section and sidewalks connecting to Shiloh Drive. The expansion is expected to improve the flow of traffic in north Laredo for residents in subdivisions connecting from Del Mar Boulevard to Shiloh Drive.

During a press conference on Monday, May 17, city leaders announced the project will be complete in a couple of weeks. Councilmember for District 6, Dr. Marte Martinez, says, “what needs to happen now is a recordation plaque and we are ready to go. This is something that is going to improve the north/south thoroughfare through all of District 6, and really the city as a whole. I know that is something that a lot of neighbors have been clamoring for.” City officials say the improvements were also made to reduce flooding in adjacent neighborhoods.

The project cost around $1.2 million to complete, which included the cost of road work and drainage system.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Rollover accident reported in north Laredo
Two-vehicle crash reported in north Laredo
Gonzalo Lopez, 47
Webb County Sheriff’s Office advises community on the dangers of escaped convict
File photo: Accident on Highway 83
Accident causes closures in south Laredo
Asmussen Family refects on 2022 Kentucky Derby
Asmussen Family reflects on 2022 Kentucky Derby
File photo: Scam calls
Laredo Police Department advising residents about scam calls

Latest News

Beyond the Headlines
Beyond the Headlines (5/15/22)
Accident reported in south Laredo
Accident in south Laredo
Accident reported on south Laredo highway
Two-vehicle crash reported in north Laredo
Two-vehicle crash reported in north Laredo