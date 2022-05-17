Update on Plantation East Drive extension project

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo city project that has been in the works for close to 16 years is near completion.

The Plantation East Drive extension project consists of an 8-inch concrete road section and sidewalks connecting to Shiloh Drive. The expansion is expected to improve the flow of traffic in north Laredo for residents in subdivisions connecting from Del Mar Boulevard to Shiloh Drive.

During a press conference on Monday, May 17, city leaders announced the project will be complete in a couple of weeks. Councilmember for District 6, Dr. Marte Martinez, says, “what needs to happen now is a recordation plaque and we are ready to go. This is something that is going to improve the north/south thoroughfare through all of District 6, and really the city as a whole. I know that is something that a lot of neighbors have been clamoring for.” City officials say the improvements were also made to reduce flooding in adjacent neighborhoods.

The project cost around $1.2 million to complete, which included the cost of road work and drainage system.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.