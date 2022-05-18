Bulldozer plows through south Laredo home

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A bulldozer crashes right into a south Laredo home on Wednesday evening.

The Laredo Fire Department was called out to a home at the 4300 block of Gabriela Lane at around 3:24 p.m.

Paramedics arrived and found a bulldozer that had crashed into a two story house.

Fortunately, the homeowner was not at the residence during the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.

According to a witness who called KGNS, the bulldozer rolled from a construction site that was in the process of building a UISD school.

We have reached out to UISD for comment, but they have not gotten back to us.

