Hot Through Saturday

By Richard Berler
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hot desert air remains aloft above south Texas, and is mixing in each day as the lower atmosphere stirs with daytime heating. This leads to hot afternoons with lower humidity. The desert air will be most pronounced Friday afternoon with 105+ heat. Waves in the upper level wind flow will bring a slight thundershower chance Friday and Saturday evening with additional chances and not as hot as a front stalls out near our area beginning on Sunday.

