Laredo Heat kicks off home opener against Brownsville

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As the temperatures outside continue to rise, that means it’s time for the Laredo Heat to take to the field.

The soccer team will do that for the first time here in the Gateway City.

The team will be taking on Brownsville during their home opener.

Rodrigo Marina, the Laredo Heat announcer says there’s a lot of new faces, a lot of new talent, but it’s expected to be a very busy and electric game.

Brownsville won their first game in Austin and the Heat is coming off a draw.

Kick off is around 8:15 p.m. at the TAMIU soccer field.

