LISD prepares for 2022 commencement ceremonies

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Preparations are underway at Laredo I.S.D. for the upcoming 2022 graduations.

Next week roughly 1,500 LISD students will walk the plank to receive their diploma.

The commencement ceremonies for Martin, Nixon, and Cigarroa High School will take place on Thursday, May 26 at the Sames Auto Arena.

The Martin graduation will be at 10 a.m., Nixon at two in the afternoon, and Cigarroa at six in the evening.

Doors will open an hour early for any families who want to arrive early.

The Hector J Garcia Early College High School graduation will be on Friday, May 27 at 11 in the morning at the LISD performing arts complex auditorium formerly known as the Civic Center.

Veronica Castillon, the executive director for communication at LISD says the district is very proud of its graduating class.

Castillon says, “I know they’ve worked very hard over the four years that they’ve been in high school. They overcame the pandemic, water break lines, and all kinds of other challenges but they did it, and we will be celebrating their successes.”

On Monday, high school principals will distribute tickets to graduating students.

Castillon encourages LISD families to review the Sames Auto Arena guidelines on what can and cannot be taken into the building.

The district will follow the same rules for their performing arts complex.

