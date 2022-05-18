Man accused of shooting and killing three people outside TKO pleads not guilty

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a case that shocked the Laredo community earlier this year that quickly went viral.

The man accused of shooting and killing three men outside the TKO Sports bar made his first court appearance at the 111th District Court.

Joe Manuel Martinez was escorted by deputies into the courtroom with Judge Monica Notzon presiding.

Earlier this month, Martinez was indicted with three charges of capital murder for an incident that happened back on February 13th.

It was that night when Martinez allegedly opened fire killing three people, 25-year-old Jose Mario Luna, 21-year-old Gilbert de la Torre, and 21-year old Cesar Samuel Escobar.

After that tragic night, Laredo Police said that they had multiple witnesses who were willing to cooperate with the investigation.

In the end it was Martinez’s mother who turned her son in.

Martinez plead not guilty the murder charges.

Judge Notzon says they will give both sides more time to prepare for the case.

Pre-trial hearings are set for September and October with jury selection taking place on November 14.

Representing him in the case is attorney Jonathan Garcia-Davalos.

