Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Motorcyclist injured in east Laredo accident

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A motorcyclist is rushed to the hospital in serious condition after an accident on Tuesday evening.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, crews were called out to the 6500 block of Cereus Court at around 8:30 p.m. for an auto cyclist accident.

Paramedics arrived and found a 22-year-old man with multiple injuries to his body.

Fire officials treated the man and transported him to LMC.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Car chase ends at Laredo port of entry
Car chase ends at Laredo port of entry
Man killed in accident on Saunders
Man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Saunders Street
22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
Man accused of shooting and killing three men outside Laredo bar to appear in court
Accident in south Laredo
Accident reported on south Laredo highway
Gonzalo Lopez, 47
Webb County Sheriff’s Office advises community on the dangers of escaped convict

Latest News

Motorcyclist injured in east Laredo accident
Laredo Police officers recognized for hard work and dedication
Laredo Police officers recognized for hard work and dedication
Laredo community invited to annual Ride of Silence event
Laredo community invited to annual Ride of Silence event
Tuesday 7 day Forecast
Tied the Record High for May 17