Motorcyclist injured in east Laredo accident

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A motorcyclist is rushed to the hospital in serious condition after an accident on Tuesday evening.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, crews were called out to the 6500 block of Cereus Court at around 8:30 p.m. for an auto cyclist accident.

Paramedics arrived and found a 22-year-old man with multiple injuries to his body.

Fire officials treated the man and transported him to LMC.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.