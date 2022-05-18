Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Nestlé loading formula on planes to fly into US from Europe

Some mothers are donating extra breast milk to other mothers in need during the formula shortage. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As stores struggle to stock baby formula, Nestlé is loading up planes full of supplies in the Netherlands and Switzerland to send to the U.S.

The company is focused on its Gerber Good Start Extensive HA and Alfamino brands, saying they serve a “critical medical purpose” because they are for babies with cow’s milk protein allergies.

Nestlé was already importing both of these formulas, but now it’s expediting shipments.

It’s also running formula factories at capacity and has accelerated product availability to retailers, online sellers and hospitals for the most vulnerable.

In the meantime, the Biden administration says it is stepping up it coordination with the industry to try to address the shortage.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
Man accused of shooting and killing three men outside Laredo bar to appear in court
Car chase ends at Laredo port of entry
Car chase ends at Laredo port of entry
Man killed in accident on Saunders
Man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Saunders Street
Accident in south Laredo
Accident reported on south Laredo highway
Gonzalo Lopez, 47
Webb County Sheriff’s Office advises community on the dangers of escaped convict

Latest News

FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022. A federal...
Testimony: Clinton team did not approve lawyer’s FBI meeting
Motorcyclist injured in east Laredo accident
Motorcyclist injured in east Laredo accident
The Department of Homeland Security paused its new disinformation governance board Wednesday...
New ‘disinformation’ board paused amid free speech questions
In addition to the specific crashes, NHTSA has investigations underway into Teslas on Autopilot...
Federal agency sends team to probe Tesla crash that killed 3
Stolen vehicle from Zapata leads to chase and crash at Bridge 2