Pet of the Week: Princess

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s segment of Pet of the Week, this little Princess is looking for a new kingdom!

Her name is actually Princess just like any other princess from fairytales or Disney movies, this little girl needs a hero to save her and take her home.

Princess is four and a half months old so she is still a puppy.

The Laredo Animal Protective Society says she is very loveable and friendly and loves to play with others.

She well behaved and perfect for an indoor family pet.

If you would like to adopt Princess, you can call LAPS at 956-724-8364.

