Police officers gather at UniTrade for Law Enforcement Expo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Officers of different agencies gathered at UniTrade for a Law Enforcement Expo.

As part of National Police Week, the Laredo Police Department held its annual expo at the parking lot of the baseball stadium.

Several students from different schools got a chance to take a trip to the venue to see exactly what the officers were serving.

Officers dropped some beats and dance moves, as they sang about their mission to protect and serve.

This is the first time the police department has held an event like this in person since the pandemic hit.

