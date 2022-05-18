Pots and plants stolen at San Luis Rey Church

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A robbery is reported at a church for the second time in the last few weeks.

This time, thieves targeted San Luis Rey Church where administrators with the church say plants and pots were stolen. Father Jose Lucero shares that plants are also being destroyed by the thieves when the robberies are taking place.

Lucero believes the stolen items amount to a couple hundred dollars. He says, ”If you’re going to purchase plants ask them where they got them from, what the company is. I take photos, for example, of things that have been stolen, because there are duplicate types of flowers or plants. If somebody tries to sell [you the stolen items] to you, don’t purchase it, and ask them to return it to where they got it because that was not theirs to sell.”

If you have any information regarding the robbery, you can call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.