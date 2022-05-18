LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Early voting numbers from the Webb County Elections Office are in.

On the second day of early voting, 2,285 people voted in person on the Democratic ballot, 91 sent them in by mail.

On the Republican side, 205 went out to the polls and only one person mailed it in.

Election Day for the Texas State primaries is Tuesday, May 24.

