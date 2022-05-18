Shop Local
Stolen vehicle from Zapata leads to chase and crash at Bridge 2

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities release new information about a chase that ended with a crash at Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge (Bridge #2).

It began 60 miles south of U.S. Highway 83 after a report was made of a stolen vehicle. 22-year-old Elias Sustaita is the suspect believed to have been driving the vehicle.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says it began when they got word that an elderly couple had their vehicle stolen out of Zapata, Texas. They later located the vehicle by the Cielto Lindo area on U.S. Highway 83. A chase ensued and the driver led the troopers all the way down to Bridge #2.

Authorities say the suspect is known to law enforcement. “What is important to know in this case is that this person is actually wanted for human smuggling out of the U.S. marshals out of McAllen [Texas]. So he was placed under arrest for that active warrant that he had and he was taken to the Webb County Jail,” says Sergeant Erick Estrada with DPS.

DPS says the vehicle was recovered. Sustaita was also driving with an undocumented person. It’s unclear if he was smuggling the individual into the country.

