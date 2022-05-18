Two charged for smuggling over 100 people through Laredo checkpoints

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo federal grand jury has returned two separate indictments, involving transporting and/or smuggling of large groups of undocumented immigrants using tractor trailers.

67-year-old David William McKeon of Laredo and 31-year-old Ramiro Leija-Urbina of Nuevo Laredo Are charged in a three and two-count indictment, respectively.

The first indictment alleges that on April 20, McKeon drove a tractor trailer to the I-35 checkpoint. During initial inspection, law enforcement heard noises coming from inside of the trailer. When they opened the doors, they allegedly discovered 124 non-U.S. citizens including two unaccompanied minors.

In a separate indictment, Leija-Urbina alleges he attempted to drive a tractor trailer, also though the I-35 checkpoint. There, a K-9 allegedly alerted authorities to the presence of concealed humans. Upon further inspection, agents allegedly discovered 160 non-U.S. Citizens in the trailer. All were determined to be illegally present in the United States.

Both men could also be ordered to pay up to $250,000 in fines.

