Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Two charged for smuggling over 100 people through Laredo checkpoints

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo federal grand jury has returned two separate indictments, involving transporting and/or smuggling of large groups of undocumented immigrants using tractor trailers.

67-year-old David William McKeon of Laredo and 31-year-old Ramiro Leija-Urbina of Nuevo Laredo Are charged in a three and two-count indictment, respectively.

The first indictment alleges that on April 20, McKeon drove a tractor trailer to the I-35 checkpoint. During initial inspection, law enforcement heard noises coming from inside of the trailer. When they opened the doors, they allegedly discovered 124 non-U.S. citizens including two unaccompanied minors.

In a separate indictment, Leija-Urbina alleges he attempted to drive a tractor trailer, also though the I-35 checkpoint. There, a K-9 allegedly alerted authorities to the presence of concealed humans. Upon further inspection, agents allegedly discovered 160 non-U.S. Citizens in the trailer. All were determined to be illegally present in the United States.

Both men could also be ordered to pay up to $250,000 in fines.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
Man accused of shooting and killing three men outside Laredo bar to appear in court
Car chase ends at Laredo port of entry
Car chase ends at Laredo port of entry
Man killed in accident on Saunders
Man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Saunders Street
Accident in south Laredo
Accident reported on south Laredo highway
Gonzalo Lopez, 47
Webb County Sheriff’s Office advises community on the dangers of escaped convict

Latest News

File photo: LISD Graduation ceremony
LISD prepares for 2022 commencement ceremonies
Man accused of TKO shooting makes first court appearance
Citi Trends store turns into an early voting location.
Second day of early voting
Pet of the Week: Princess
Pet of the Week: Princess