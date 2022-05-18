Shop Local
TxDOT kicks off 20th annual Click It or Ticket Campaign

By Lisely Garza
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Transportation held its 20th annual Click It or Ticket campaign to remind residents to buckle up before they get behind the wheel.

Several different law enforcement entities, city, and county officials gathered at Doctors Hospital on Wednesday morning to kick off the annual campaign.

According to TxDOT, when getting inside a vehicle, one out of ten people are still not wearing a seatbelt.

TxDOT says they will continue to enforce drivers and passengers to wear a seatbelt since they can save a life in the event of an accident.

Fines for not wearing a seatbelt can be up to 168 dollars for an adult and 338 dollars for a child.

In Laredo there were a total of 54 reported fatalities, 65 percent of which were not wearing a seatbelt.

Coming up on KGNS News at Ten, we speak to local law entities on what they will do to make sure drivers and passengers are wearing a belt.

