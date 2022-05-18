UISD graduations to start next week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United Independent School District officials are preparing for graduation ceremonies that are set to begin in a week.

Lyndon B. Johnson students are set to start walking the stage Tuesday, May 24 at the Sames Auto Arena. Alexander High School seniors will follow on Wednesday, May 25th. United South High School students will have their ceremony on Friday, May 27. It’s United High School’s graduates turn on Saturday, May 28.

Officials with UISD say tickets will be scanned at the entrance. Gloria Rendon, deputy superintendent for UISD, says, ”the tickets are distributed to the students. It’s the same plan of action that we’ve always. Our campus activity coordinators and our school personnel are working on those particulars, and so they’re distributing those as we speak. So, it depends on your class size of course, and those are disseminated by the number of students who graduate. So the larger the class, the less the tickets.”

All of the commencement ceremonies will start at 7 p.m.

