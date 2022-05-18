Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Webb County certifies amendment election results

County certifies amendment election results
County certifies amendment election results(KGNS)
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Webb County Commissioners Court met on Wednesday and certified the results of the recent election regarding the amendment to the Texas State Constitution.

Both amendments passed by about 80 percent here locally.

Jose Luis Castillo, the Webb County Elections Administrator spoke with KGNS about the voter turn-out for that election and how it compares to the early voting we’re currently seeing for the primaries.

Castillo says voter turnout was a little over 3,000 votes in total.

Castillo says, “When I broke it down for the cost, it was roughly about $26 per vote.  So it was a very expensive election for the county.  But, however, this current election, we are seeing a huge turnout.  About 5,600, over 5,600 people have gone out to go vote.  It’s a little bit more than what we had calculated, or expected, so that’s a good sign.  And we’re expecting to equalize the primary votes that came out in early voting in one week.”

The local results from the amendment election will now be sent to the state for further certification.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
Man accused of shooting and killing three men outside Laredo bar to appear in court
Car chase ends at Laredo port of entry
Car chase ends at Laredo port of entry
Man killed in accident on Saunders
Man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Saunders Street
Accident in south Laredo
Accident reported on south Laredo highway
Gonzalo Lopez, 47
Webb County Sheriff’s Office advises community on the dangers of escaped convict

Latest News

Burglars hit up another place of worship in Laredo
Pots and plants stolen at San Luis Rey Church
LISD prepares for 2022 commencement ceremonies
LISD prepares for 2022 commencement ceremonies
Police officers gather at UniTrade for Law Enforcement Expo
Construction vehicle crashes into south Laredo home