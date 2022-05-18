Webb County certifies amendment election results

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Webb County Commissioners Court met on Wednesday and certified the results of the recent election regarding the amendment to the Texas State Constitution.

Both amendments passed by about 80 percent here locally.

Jose Luis Castillo, the Webb County Elections Administrator spoke with KGNS about the voter turn-out for that election and how it compares to the early voting we’re currently seeing for the primaries.

Castillo says voter turnout was a little over 3,000 votes in total.

Castillo says, “When I broke it down for the cost, it was roughly about $26 per vote. So it was a very expensive election for the county. But, however, this current election, we are seeing a huge turnout. About 5,600, over 5,600 people have gone out to go vote. It’s a little bit more than what we had calculated, or expected, so that’s a good sign. And we’re expecting to equalize the primary votes that came out in early voting in one week.”

The local results from the amendment election will now be sent to the state for further certification.

