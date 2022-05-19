Agents help locate lost autistic child

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents help locate an autistic child who was lost in Rio Bravo.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning when agents patrolling the Rio Bravo area when agents spotted a child trip and fall without getting up.

Agents stopped to assist the child and render aid as the Webb County Sheriff’s office, Rio Bravo Fire and the child’s relatives were contacted.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical evaluation.

The agency says not only does it protect our nation at the border but also help aid any person in need.

