Eighth Grader of the Month
Border Patrol agents find over three million dollars inside gas tank

File photo: Meth
File photo: Meth
By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents find over three million dollars’ worth of drugs within a gas tank during a routine inspection.

The incident happened on Monday, May 16 when a gray colored sedan approached the checkpoint located on Farm to Market Road.

During inspection, a service canine alerted to the presence of concealed narcotics.

After a thorough search, agents found 100 pounds of crystal meth hidden within the gas tank.

The drugs had an estimated street value of over three million dollars.

The driver and passengers of the vehicle were taken into custody and the case was turned over to Homeland Security for further investigation.

