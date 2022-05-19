Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Changes in Our Weather in My Forecast

By Richard Berler
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Our weather will be quite hot Friday and Saturday as desert air aloft continues to influence our weather. A wave in the upper level wind flow brings a slight chance of a thundershower from Mexico Friday evening. Slight chance. A cold front from the Great plains will stall in our area Sunday, bringing shower chances, cloudier skies, and lower temperatures for a number of days.

