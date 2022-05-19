DPS, Texas military continue training as the end of Title 42 approaches

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The clock is ticking as the end date approaches for Title 42.

On Thursday, May 19, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers, Texas military, and our Mexican counterparts took part in another training to prepare in case an influx of migrants try to cross illegally on Monday, May 23. The training is part of Governor Greg Abbott’s response to the lifting of Title 42.

Local nonprofit organizations says they’ve seen hundreds of migrants go into their shelters daily. However, that number is expected to rise.

The commander for Thursday’s exercise says dozens of boots on the ground took part in the drill: “Mexican military in the far side, as well as 190 people, over 80 vehicles. This includes partner agencies with DPS, Texas Department of Emergency Management, as well as the local sheriff’s office,” says Major Matthew Barton, the task force commander. “Overall picture that we’re trying to do here is to make sure illegal immigrants and transnational criminal activity is deterred,” says Barton.

Similar trainings have taken place in other border cities such as Brownsville and El Paso.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.