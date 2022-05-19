Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

DPS, Texas military continue training as the end of Title 42 approaches

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The clock is ticking as the end date approaches for Title 42.

On Thursday, May 19, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers, Texas military, and our Mexican counterparts took part in another training to prepare in case an influx of migrants try to cross illegally on Monday, May 23. The training is part of Governor Greg Abbott’s response to the lifting of Title 42.

Local nonprofit organizations says they’ve seen hundreds of migrants go into their shelters daily. However, that number is expected to rise.

The commander for Thursday’s exercise says dozens of boots on the ground took part in the drill: “Mexican military in the far side, as well as 190 people, over 80 vehicles. This includes partner agencies with DPS, Texas Department of Emergency Management, as well as the local sheriff’s office,” says Major Matthew Barton, the task force commander. “Overall picture that we’re trying to do here is to make sure illegal immigrants and transnational criminal activity is deterred,” says Barton.

Similar trainings have taken place in other border cities such as Brownsville and El Paso.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Joe Manuel Martinez makes court appearance at 111th District Court
Man accused of shooting and killing three people outside TKO pleads not guilty
Construction vehicle crashes into south Laredo home
Construction vehicle crashes into south Laredo home
22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
Man accused of shooting and killing three men outside Laredo bar to appear in court
Car chase ends at Laredo bridge
Stolen vehicle from Zapata leads to chase and crash at Bridge 2
File photo
Motorcyclist injured in east Laredo accident

Latest News

Houston husband allegedly kills wife, daughter and mother-in-law and then himself
Houston husband allegedly kills wife, daughter and mother-in-law before shooting himself
Laredo Police Week Awards 2022
DPS, Texas military continue training as the end of Title 42 approaches
LC Board to discuss future president’s contract and athletics’ program
Jury selection delayed for man accused of Sugar Rush stabbing