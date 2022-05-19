Houston husband allegedly kills wife, daughter and mother-in-law before shooting himself

HOUSTON, TX. (KGNS) - Four people including one child are found dead in a Houston apartment Thursday morning.

Officials arrived and found the bodies of a man, his wife, the man’s mother-in-law and the couple’s four-year-old daughter.

Reports suggest the wife and daughter were heading out to work and school when they came across the husband who began firing.

After killing his family, it’s believed he turned the gun on himself.

According to deputies, they were going through a divorce and had several domestic issues recently.

Neighbors say the husband recently tried to drown the four-year-old daughter and slashed the tires of his wife’s car.

