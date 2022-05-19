Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Houston husband allegedly kills wife, daughter and mother-in-law before shooting himself

Houston husband allegedly kills wife, daughter and mother-in-law and then himself
Houston husband allegedly kills wife, daughter and mother-in-law and then himself(KPRC)
By NBC News Channel
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, TX. (KGNS) - Four people including one child are found dead in a Houston apartment Thursday morning.

Officials arrived and found the bodies of a man, his wife, the man’s mother-in-law and the couple’s four-year-old daughter.

Reports suggest the wife and daughter were heading out to work and school when they came across the husband who began firing.

After killing his family, it’s believed he turned the gun on himself.

According to deputies, they were going through a divorce and had several domestic issues recently.

Neighbors say the husband recently tried to drown the four-year-old daughter and slashed the tires of his wife’s car.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Joe Manuel Martinez makes court appearance at 111th District Court
Man accused of shooting and killing three people outside TKO pleads not guilty
Construction vehicle crashes into south Laredo home
Construction vehicle crashes into south Laredo home
22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
Man accused of shooting and killing three men outside Laredo bar to appear in court
Car chase ends at Laredo bridge
Stolen vehicle from Zapata leads to chase and crash at Bridge 2
File photo
Motorcyclist injured in east Laredo accident

Latest News

Laredo Police Week Awards 2022
DPS, Texas military continue training as the end of Title 42 approaches
LC Board to discuss future president’s contract and athletics’ program
Jury selection delayed for man accused of Sugar Rush stabbing