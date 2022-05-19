Jury selection set for July for man accused of Sugar Rush stabbing

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been over a year since the stabbing incident at a Laredo reception hall that led to five men injured and one dead.

According to the Webb County Docket, jury selection for Anthony Tays Jr. is set for July 11.

Tays is accused of killing Jaime Leal Rodriguez on April 5, 2021, after a fight broke out at the Sugar Rush reception hall located at the 4500 block of McPherson Road.

A hearing is set for May 19 and June 30 before the jury selection.

Last year, Tays’ attorney said his client was acting in self defense

A second person was arrested in connection to this case.

Lester Herrera, 33, was charged with deadly conduct.

He reportedly discharged a weapon inside the reception hall but did not strike anybody.

