Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Laredo Police Week Awards 2022

(TELEMUNDO)
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department honors one officer that stands out among the rest.

During a special ceremony, Officer Cesar Benavides was given the Officer of the Year Award. Benavides has been serving the community for over 25 years as a patrol officer. He has also been preparing future officers for the last 23 years as a field training officer. He says, ”don’t be discouraged by the negativity that’s being displayed right now across the United States. Be positive. Be positive and have that integrity, have that excitement to become a police officer and make us proud. Make our department proud showing that you have that integrity, that passion to be an officer.”

Benavides began his career with the department in August of 1996.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Joe Manuel Martinez makes court appearance at 111th District Court
Man accused of shooting and killing three people outside TKO pleads not guilty
Construction vehicle crashes into south Laredo home
Construction vehicle crashes into south Laredo home
22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
Man accused of shooting and killing three men outside Laredo bar to appear in court
Car chase ends at Laredo bridge
Stolen vehicle from Zapata leads to chase and crash at Bridge 2
File photo
Motorcyclist injured in east Laredo accident

Latest News

Agents rescue autistic child
Agents help locate lost autistic child
Agents help locate lost autistic child
Three convicted for Mexican cartel weapon scheme
Man indicted for smuggling cocaine through Laredo bridge
Man indicted for smuggling cocaine through Laredo bridge