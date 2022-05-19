Laredo Police Week Awards 2022

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department honors one officer that stands out among the rest.

During a special ceremony, Officer Cesar Benavides was given the Officer of the Year Award. Benavides has been serving the community for over 25 years as a patrol officer. He has also been preparing future officers for the last 23 years as a field training officer. He says, ”don’t be discouraged by the negativity that’s being displayed right now across the United States. Be positive. Be positive and have that integrity, have that excitement to become a police officer and make us proud. Make our department proud showing that you have that integrity, that passion to be an officer.”

Benavides began his career with the department in August of 1996.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.