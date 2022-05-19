Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

LC Board to discuss future president’s contract and athletics’ program

By Brenda Camacho
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo College Athletics Program is once again the topic of conversation at the college’s board of trustees meeting.

On the agenda is an item placed by position three trustee Mercurio Martinez, Jr. calling for the reinstatement and/or addition of one or more sports to the college’s athletics program.

In March, the trustees voted seven to one to do away with all traditional sports at the college opting instead for an E-sports program.

We’re told the board made that decision due to the college’s current finances.

Also on the agenda is a closed-door discussion about the employment contract for Dr. Maria Minerva Ramirez who is the sole finalist selected for Laredo College President.

The board will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. to discuss these items.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Joe Manuel Martinez makes court appearance at 111th District Court
Man accused of shooting and killing three people outside TKO pleads not guilty
Construction vehicle crashes into south Laredo home
Construction vehicle crashes into south Laredo home
22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
Man accused of shooting and killing three men outside Laredo bar to appear in court
Car chase ends at Laredo bridge
Stolen vehicle from Zapata leads to chase and crash at Bridge 2
File photo
Motorcyclist injured in east Laredo accident

Latest News

Houston husband allegedly kills wife, daughter and mother-in-law and then himself
Houston husband allegedly kills wife, daughter and mother-in-law before shooting himself
Laredo Police Week Awards 2022
DPS, Texas military continue training as the end of Title 42 approaches
LC Board to discuss future president’s contract and athletics’ program
Jury selection delayed for man accused of Sugar Rush stabbing