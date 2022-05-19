LC Board to discuss future president’s contract and athletics’ program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo College Athletics Program is once again the topic of conversation at the college’s board of trustees meeting.

On the agenda is an item placed by position three trustee Mercurio Martinez, Jr. calling for the reinstatement and/or addition of one or more sports to the college’s athletics program.

In March, the trustees voted seven to one to do away with all traditional sports at the college opting instead for an E-sports program.

We’re told the board made that decision due to the college’s current finances.

Also on the agenda is a closed-door discussion about the employment contract for Dr. Maria Minerva Ramirez who is the sole finalist selected for Laredo College President.

The board will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. to discuss these items.

