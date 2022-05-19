LC Board votes against reinstating the athletic program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo College Board of Trustees voted against reinstating its athletics program.

Thursday night, Mercurio Martinez, Jr., LC Board Trustee, asked that the board consider bringing back the program or just a few sports like soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s tennis.

“I’m asking the board to allow access to that fund balance,” said Martinez. “For the proper maintenance of these four different sports programs, and then take it from there,” he added.

The topics caught the attention of a lot of people fighting for sports to be reinstated.

“These kids deserve it,” said Kristi Lansford, former LC softball coach. “The kids in the community, the athletics in this community deserve that,” she added.

Several people went before the board during public comment to speak on why they believe the program should stay.

“I feel very strongly that we only have LC sports and TAMIU sports for our future generations,” said JoAnne DeHoyos. “In a city this size, post-pandemic were already tackling isolation that we shouldn’t even be having this discussion,” she added.

When the board got to the topic of sports, many said they were pleased to see Martinez continue to fight for the program. However, the majority didn’t agree with bringing it back.

“The bottom line is there’s no money, so instead of complaining, get us money. " said Ernestina “Tita” Vela, LC Board Trustee. “What happened to the money? Look at enrollment. Yes, the students are paying services like the activity fees, but obviously it’s not enough,” Vela added.

“Right now is not the time,” said Jackie Leven-Ramos, LC Board Secretary. “We are going to do a disservice to these students that come to this campus because we don’t have housing, it’s subpar. I would like for you to visit our women’s housing, it is dilapidated,” Ramos added.

“The other thing is we have to consider (is) that we’re getting a brand new president,” said Esteban Rangel, LC Board Trustee. “We can’t put a huge speed hump right before she starts,” Rangel added.

“We also have to make sure it’s for the community,” said Jorge “JD” Delgado, LC Board Vice President. “The data that was presented to us (shows) it’s not for the community if over 70% of the students are not even from Laredo. A small portion of the students or I should say a large portion of the students were failing their LC grades,” Delgado added.

A lot of the statements made by the board members did not sit well with Lansford.

“I will say that with the women’s housing, that house was just remodeled,” Lansford said. “Our housing is one of our biggest attractions because it’s inexpensive, and no it’s not nice, but it’s inexpensive, affordable,” she added.

Lansford also disagrees with statements made about 70% of student-athletes not being from Laredo, and that the GPAs are low.

A decision was made to allow the incoming LC President to review the athletic program and by May 2023 the LC Board of Trustees will revisit the topic.

