Eighth Grader of the Month
LISD to discuss dress code for upcoming school year

By Christian Del Rio
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After nearly two years of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, school is back in session and things are starting to return to normal.

As LISD prepares for the upcoming school year, district officials will decide whether to reinstate the school uniforms.

The decision is currently taking place at the LISD Boardroom located in downtown Laredo where LISD Superintendent Sylvia Rios will discuss the item with the district’s board president and its members.

This comes after UISD updated its dress code for the 2022-2023 school year starting from pre-k to eighth grade.

Girls and boys will wear navy, white and black polo shirts and khaki, navy or black pants or shorts for boys and school skirts for girls.

However, high school students from the district will not be required to use uniforms but still must follow their school’s dress code.

Tonight on KGNS News at Ten, we’ll see if LISD will do as UISD and follow suit.

