Man indicted for smuggling cocaine through Laredo bridge

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A visa holder is indicted for allegedly trafficking drugs through the World Trade Bridge.

Court documents say Sergio Bustos-Cruz was charged for trying to distribute several pounds of cocaine.

According to reports, Bustos-Cruz allegedly attempted to drive through Bridge Four on April 21.

During secondary inspection, x-ray showed something hidden within the roof of the tractor cab which is where agents discovered the cocaine.

If convicted, Bustos-Cruz faces up to life in prison.

