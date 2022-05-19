Man indicted for smuggling cocaine through Laredo bridge
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A visa holder is indicted for allegedly trafficking drugs through the World Trade Bridge.
Court documents say Sergio Bustos-Cruz was charged for trying to distribute several pounds of cocaine.
According to reports, Bustos-Cruz allegedly attempted to drive through Bridge Four on April 21.
During secondary inspection, x-ray showed something hidden within the roof of the tractor cab which is where agents discovered the cocaine.
If convicted, Bustos-Cruz faces up to life in prison.
