Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Man indicted for smuggling cocaine through Laredo bridge

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A visa holder is indicted for allegedly trafficking drugs through the World Trade Bridge.

Court documents say Sergio Bustos-Cruz was charged for trying to distribute several pounds of cocaine.

According to reports, Bustos-Cruz allegedly attempted to drive through Bridge Four on April 21.

During secondary inspection, x-ray showed something hidden within the roof of the tractor cab which is where agents discovered the cocaine.

If convicted, Bustos-Cruz faces up to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Joe Manuel Martinez makes court appearance at 111th District Court
Man accused of shooting and killing three people outside TKO pleads not guilty
Construction vehicle crashes into south Laredo home
Construction vehicle crashes into south Laredo home
22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
Man accused of shooting and killing three men outside Laredo bar to appear in court
Car chase ends at Laredo bridge
Stolen vehicle from Zapata leads to chase and crash at Bridge 2
File photo
Motorcyclist injured in east Laredo accident

Latest News

Laredo Police Week Awards 2022
Agents rescue autistic child
Agents help locate lost autistic child
Agents help locate lost autistic child
Three convicted for Mexican cartel weapon scheme
Man indicted for smuggling cocaine through Laredo bridge
Man indicted for smuggling cocaine through Laredo bridge