Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Processing center on Highway 83 to help with possible surge of migrants

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new tent facility has been set up along Highway 83 to help with processing undocumented immigrants.

It’s one of eight that are being put into place along the southern border to help with a potential surge, should Title 42 be lifted next week.

Congressman Henry Cuellar explained Laredo’s role when it comes to processing the thousands of people brought in every day.

Cuellar says, “Laredo has now become a processing center, about 1,500 people that they are processing, we are taking here in Laredo people from Yuma, Arizona, El Paso, Del Rio, Eagle Pass, the valley and even Miami. Laredo is now a processing center.”

The congressman goes on to say that they are hiring about 100 processing coordinators and shift supervisors.

Cuellar added that about 90 percent of the people seeking political asylum are rejected.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Joe Manuel Martinez makes court appearance at 111th District Court
Man accused of shooting and killing three people outside TKO pleads not guilty
Construction vehicle crashes into south Laredo home
Construction vehicle crashes into south Laredo home
22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
Man accused of shooting and killing three men outside Laredo bar to appear in court
Car chase ends at Laredo bridge
Stolen vehicle from Zapata leads to chase and crash at Bridge 2
File photo
Motorcyclist injured in east Laredo accident

Latest News

Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Changes in Our Weather in My Forecast
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
LISD to discuss dress code for upcoming school year
LISD to discuss dress code for upcoming school year
Laredo College discusses reinstating athletics program
Laredo College discusses reinstating athletics program
Tent facility to help with possible surge of migrants
Tent facility to help with possible surge of migrants