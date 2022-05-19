Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Sean Connery’s classic Aston Martin is for sale

Sean Connery's own classic Aston Martin is for sale.
Sean Connery's own classic Aston Martin is for sale.(Broad Arrow Group)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sean Connery’s personal Aston Martin is for sale.

The James Bond movies have featured a number of exotic cars, but perhaps the most famous is the 1964 Aston Martin DB5 used in “Goldfinger.”

The car had machine guns, an ejector seat and an oil slick maker.

Late in his life, Connery ended up buying the exact model for himself and fixing it up.

Connery’s car is now set to be auctioned off by the Broad Arrow Group and is expected to fetch up to $1.8 million.

His family said part of the proceeds would go to the Sean Connery Philanthropy Fund.

The winner of the auction will also get a ride with legendary Formula One driver Jackie Stewart.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Manuel Martinez makes court appearance at 111th District Court
Man accused of shooting and killing three people outside TKO pleads not guilty
Construction vehicle crashes into south Laredo home
Construction vehicle crashes into south Laredo home
22-year-old Joe Manuel Martinez
Man accused of shooting and killing three men outside Laredo bar to appear in court
Car chase ends at Laredo bridge
Stolen vehicle from Zapata leads to chase and crash at Bridge 2
File photo
Motorcyclist injured in east Laredo accident

Latest News

After Russian forces pulled back from Kharkiv, Ukraine's military said they began launching...
Ukrainian troops surrendering at Mariupol registered as POWs
Rhae Parks was honored for her heroics.
‘You are a very courageous young girl’: 9-year-old honored for saving family from house fire
Houston husband allegedly kills wife, daughter and mother-in-law and then himself
Houston husband allegedly kills wife, daughter and mother-in-law before shooting himself
Biden greeted Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinistö of...
Rebutting Turkey, Biden lauds NATO bids of Sweden, Finland
FILE - A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a...
CDC advisers urge Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11