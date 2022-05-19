Six Nixon athletes sign on the dotted line

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a big day over at Nixon High School as they saw six of their Mustangs sign national letters of intent to continue playing at the next level.

Baseball’s Jose Escamilla is off to Wayland Baptist University while his teammate Jahel Hernandez signed on with Southwestern College.

They were joined by a pair of soccer players as both Caleb Luna and Emilio Madrigal will be off to Heartland Community College next fall and finally Valeriano Hernandez will be going to Stevenson University in swimming while Margarito Benavides will run track at Incarnate Word.

For these six young men it was the day they’ve been dreaming about for quite some time.

Congratulations and good luck to all six mustangs as they take this next very big step in their lives.

