City searching for volunteers for Sister Cities Festival

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An annual event that brings hundreds of vendors to the Gateway city is in need of a little assistance.

The City of Laredo is looking for volunteers to help over 200 exhibitors who will be featured at this year’s 18th annual Sister Cities Festival.

Volunteers must be at least 15-years-of age, must be a U.S. Citizen or permanent resident and being bilingual is a plus.

Volunteers must be available to work four-hour shifts and attend an orientation meeting.

The Sister Cities Festival will take place at the Sames Auto Arena from Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17.

If you’re interested, contact the City of Laredo nonprofit management and volunteer center no later than July third.

Their number is (956) 795-5711 or email: CRRODARTE@CI.LAREDO.TX.US.

