Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

City searching for volunteers for Sister Cities Festival

File photo: Sister Cities Festival
File photo: Sister Cities Festival(KGNS)
By Christian Del Rio
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An annual event that brings hundreds of vendors to the Gateway city is in need of a little assistance.

The City of Laredo is looking for volunteers to help over 200 exhibitors who will be featured at this year’s 18th annual Sister Cities Festival.

Volunteers must be at least 15-years-of age, must be a U.S. Citizen or permanent resident and being bilingual is a plus.

Volunteers must be available to work four-hour shifts and attend an orientation meeting.

The Sister Cities Festival will take place at the Sames Auto Arena from Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17.

If you’re interested, contact the City of Laredo nonprofit management and volunteer center no later than July third.

Their number is (956) 795-5711 or email: CRRODARTE@CI.LAREDO.TX.US.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Construction vehicle crashes into south Laredo home
Construction vehicle crashes into south Laredo home
Memphis police are investigating the death of a child who was left in a hot car on Thursday.
Police: Toddler dies of heat exhaustion after left in hot car at day care 
Joe Manuel Martinez makes court appearance at 111th District Court
Man accused of shooting and killing three people outside TKO pleads not guilty
Anthony Tays Jr.
Jury selection delayed for man accused of Sugar Rush stabbing
File photo: LISD
Laredo ISD approves new dress code for upcoming school year

Latest News

Aldo Garza receives COVID-19 vaccine
Laredo Health Department offering booster shots to eligible kids
Early voting numbers
Early Voting ends tonight
Title 42 to be lifted on Monday
Title 42 set to expire Monday
CBP conducts training exercise
CBP conducts training exercise