Congressman Cuellar speaks out on Title 42

By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - During an interview with our Washington D.C. Bureau, Texas District 28 Representative Henry Cuellar explained why he wasn’t in favor of ending Title 42.

The congressman says he believes in a secure border and if the order were to have ended, the southern border would’ve seen upwards of 18,000 apprehensions.

Cuellar says right now there’s roughly over 5,000 Haitians that are in Nuevo Laredo, and other folks that are there.

The Congressman goes on to say that they tried to move some of them from Nuevo Laredo to Monterrey to provide some relief, but they are waiting for Title 42.

Cuellar says immigration judges reject 88 to 90 percent of asylum cases in the United States.

