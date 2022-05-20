Early Voting ends tonight

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Early voting for the primary runoff election ends on Friday night.

After Friday you will have to wait until Election Day which is next Tuesday and vote in your own precinct.

So far, 10,862 people in Webb County have cast their ballots from more than 100,000 registered voters.

Local voter Rosa Arellano says it is very important to vote because we are putting the people that we want in position to help the people.

Arellano says, if we don’t vote, we don’t have a choice.

There’s a handful of both local and state level runoff races from the March primary election.

To vote in the runoff, you have to vote on the same party ballot that you voted on back in March.

If you didn’t vote during the March primary, you can still vote in the runoff election and choose which party’s runoff you want to vote in.

Voters will choose their party’s nominee for the November mid-term election.

