Former Cigarroa Toros honored

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Several living legends were honored during a special ceremony at Cigarroa High School.

A group of 14 Toros who continue to be successful and reach new goals well after their high school years were recognized.

Many of them come from all walks of life and after many years they were reunited.

The celebration took place at the Cigarroa Library where the honorees gathered alongside their family and friends to receive the recognition.

This appreciation was made as a lasting tribute to those who have gone above and beyond for themselves, their school, and our community.

These 14 legends include Laredo Fire Chief Guillermo Heard and even former KGNS videographer Ruben Vela.

In the end, each inductee dedicated some words of wisdom students inspiring them to continue chasing their dreams.

The now legends attended Cigarroa High School and graduated around the 90′s and early 2000s.

They say it was an honor to be inducted and hopefully new students follow their example.

