Krispy Kreme giving class of 2022 free doughnuts

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This year’s graduating class can get a free treat at Krispy Kreme.

As a reward for all their hard work, the doughnut chain will give each graduating senior, a box of doughnuts!

The free ‘Senior Day Dozen’ includes eight original-glazed doughnuts and four special-themed doughnuts.

The promotion is for one day only which is Wednesday, May 25.

All you have to do is show up at a participating Krispy Kreme on Wednesday wearing some “Class of 2022″ swag.

Examples include your graduation cap and gown, a shirt, or a letterman jacket.

