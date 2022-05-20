Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Laredo Health Department offering booster shots to eligible kids

Aldo Garza receives COVID-19 vaccine
Aldo Garza receives COVID-19 vaccine(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Children ages five to 11 can now get their added layer of protection from the coronavirus.

Starting on Friday, the City of Laredo Health Department will be offering booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine to eligible children at least five months after completion of their primary shots.

Dr. Chamberlain with the Laredo Health Department says this will add a higher level of COVID-19 protection among children during the summer months and before returning to school.

For more information about how your child can get a booster shot, you can call the Laredo Health Department at 956-236-8311.

