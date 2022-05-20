Laredo Health Department offering booster shots to eligible kids

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Children ages five to 11 can now get their added layer of protection from the coronavirus.

Starting on Friday, the City of Laredo Health Department will be offering booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine to eligible children at least five months after completion of their primary shots.

Dr. Chamberlain with the Laredo Health Department says this will add a higher level of COVID-19 protection among children during the summer months and before returning to school.

For more information about how your child can get a booster shot, you can call the Laredo Health Department at 956-236-8311.

