Laredo ISD approves new dress code for upcoming school year

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -

Laredo ISD has implemented it’s upcoming dress code for students in their upcoming year.

The district had a board meeting to discuss their student standardized dress code, as the change was made after two years of uncertainty.

Israel Castilla, the district’s accountability, and compliance director say women and men will wear their shirts based on their district’s high school colors which consist of red, white, green, yellow, blue, and maroon.

For the student’s pants, the approved colors are black, gray, khaki, tan, and brown.

“One of the big things we’re looking to incorporate is that students from elementary, middle, and high school can wear jeans in the upcoming year from Monday through Friday”, Castilla adds.

Castilla says this new dress code was to make sure the student from the district feels safe and comfortable when attending school, as this will help the district also to identify students inside their campuses.

LISD will start sending parents their new dress code to parents.

You can view LISD dress code down below.

LISD UNIFORMS (KGNS - LISD)

