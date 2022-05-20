Shop Local
Laredo Parks Department offering summer program for kids

By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Parks and Rec. Department is gearing up to hold several activities for the summer.

Before the summer gets underway, they are going to have one last shebang with its concerts in the park series.

This Saturday, they will be setting up the stage at the Haynes Recreation Center for some live rock music performed by Bajo Silencio.

The address is 2102 Clark’s Crossing Drive.

As the summer season approaches, the parks department wants to advise parents to register their child for its upcoming summer programs.

Park officials will be providing several activities for the kids to do outdoors.

There’s going to be three-week sessions and it’s $60 per child.

For more information you can call 956-729-4600.

