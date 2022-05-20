Shop Local
Law enforcement agencies prepare for end of Title 42

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - On Thursday, DPS and the Texas Military conducted drills under a Laredo bridge to prepare for the possibility of migrants crossing into the U.S. illegally.

On Friday, another training took place at a Laredo bridge.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection conducted an exercise that included them in tactical gear and smoke bombs.

This is not the first time CBP officials have taken part in this drill.

Local law enforcement entities say they have been working with other federal and state entities to prepare for the possible surge of migrants after the end of Title 42.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says they are always willing to work together because it makes a stronger border.

According to the Border Patrol Union President for the local chapter, over 7,000 apprehensions of undocumented people are recorded daily.

That number is expected to go up by Monday.

