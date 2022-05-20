LISD workers vent frustrations over pay

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -There were some tense moments during the LISD Board meeting after the recognition awards.

Several school staff and administrators vented their frustrations to the board members after asking about a wage increase.

Employees at the meeting said that they appreciate the bonuses they received but stated that it was not enough to feed their families or pump their cars.

TSTA Union Representative, Rene de la Vina says employees were upset because they are saying that they have to double down their labor duties because there are not enough personnel to work.

Vina goes on to say because of the shortage, they are having to work double and triple the hours with the same pay.

LISD Board Members say that they will review this situation and hope that they can reach an agreement with their staff in the near future.

