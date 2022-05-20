Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

LISD workers vent frustrations over pay

By Christian Del Rio
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -There were some tense moments during the LISD Board meeting after the recognition awards.

Several school staff and administrators vented their frustrations to the board members after asking about a wage increase.

Employees at the meeting said that they appreciate the bonuses they received but stated that it was not enough to feed their families or pump their cars.

TSTA Union Representative, Rene de la Vina says employees were upset because they are saying that they have to double down their labor duties because there are not enough personnel to work.

Vina goes on to say because of the shortage, they are having to work double and triple the hours with the same pay.

LISD Board Members say that they will review this situation and hope that they can reach an agreement with their staff in the near future.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Construction vehicle crashes into south Laredo home
Construction vehicle crashes into south Laredo home
Memphis police are investigating the death of a child who was left in a hot car on Thursday.
Police: Toddler dies of heat exhaustion after left in hot car at day care 
Joe Manuel Martinez makes court appearance at 111th District Court
Man accused of shooting and killing three people outside TKO pleads not guilty
Anthony Tays Jr.
Jury selection delayed for man accused of Sugar Rush stabbing
File photo: LISD
Laredo ISD approves new dress code for upcoming school year

Latest News

File photo: Sister Cities Festival
City searching for volunteers for Sister Cities Festival
Aldo Garza receives COVID-19 vaccine
Laredo Health Department offering booster shots to eligible kids
Early voting numbers
Early Voting ends tonight
Title 42 to be lifted on Monday
Title 42 set to expire Monday
CBP conducts training exercise
CBP conducts training exercise