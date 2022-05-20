National Streaming Day: How to manage your subscriptions

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s time to sit back, relax and binge watch your favorite series or watch a flick because it’s National Streaming Day.

According to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, the USA’s most generous cash back site, more than three-quarters of Americans have at least one streaming subscription.

What started out as a convenient way to rent movies and TV shows has evolved into a plethora of endless possibilities.

Fellow stream junkie Damian Gallegos believes the streaming services are just like any other businesses just trying to cater to people who have different taste in shows.

He believes this provides more options to choose from.

With more streaming services added to the mix and inflation on the rise, it can be quite costly for the average viewer.

When asked if he had any plans on canceling any of his accounts, Damian said, he really enjoys his streaming services.

According to a new survey conducted by research firm Momentive, 35 percent of Americans actually cut their monthly subscription to save on money, while another 36 percent are considering it.

HBO Max currently sits at $16, the Disney Plus bundle with Hulu and ESN is at $15.

Meanwhile, Paramount, Apple are $5.

Fellow streamer Angelo Michael Lira says, all services together would probably add up to $50 to $60 a month which he believes is still cheaper than cable.

Before you click that unsubscribe option, Consumer Expert Rebecca Gramuglia from Top Cash Back has a few tips to help you get the best bang for your buck.

Rebecca says, “Obviously you are going to have to pay in some capacity whether it’s a family plan that you can split the cost with friends and certain platforms you’ll get commercials which a little bit less, $12.99 without commercials and $6.99 commercials.”

A consumer tip that fellow streaming Angelo Lira has been following for a while.

He says he shares his Disney Plus with his former employee, and both of them take turns paying.

Streaming platforms like peacock, Hulu and HBO also offer lower cost tiers but of course you’ll have to watch with ads, something Netflix has been recently contemplating; however, they haven’t confirmed it just yet.

When it comes to advertisements, some viewers like Damian believe it interrupts the streaming experience.

Rebecca also advises fellow streamers to go over their expenses and see which service you use the least.

Rebecca says, “Always go over your statements and while there are some tips to scoring discounted streaming services, a lot of them start with a free trial or first time sign up. It’s great to search for promo codes for first time sign up.”

And as we continue to venture into the streaming-verse, you can expect more exclusive content.

Angelo says, “Nobody is watching the same thing, now every streaming service comes with their own content.

Now some smart TV’s and Roku devices offer Tubi TV, Pluto TV and the Roku Channel. You can even stream our news on the KGNS.TV OTT app.

