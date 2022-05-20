Texas A&M University Colonias Program to hold vaccine clinic

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This Saturday, the Texas A&M University Colonias Program will be hosting a COVID-19 Vaccine drive-thru event.

The drive is happening at the colonias program office.

They are located on the 8100 block of Highway 359.

The public is invited to go from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Vaccines are available for kids ages 5 and up

And no ID will be required.

