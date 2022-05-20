Shop Local
Texas A&M University Colonias Program to hold vaccine clinic

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This Saturday, the Texas A&M University Colonias Program will be hosting a COVID-19 Vaccine drive-thru event.

The drive is happening at the colonias program office.

They are located on the 8100 block of Highway 359.

The public is invited to go from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Vaccines are available for kids ages 5 and up

And no ID will be required.

